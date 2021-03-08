Why Mr. Money Mustache Could Have Retired Even Earlier Than 30

Brian Stoffel: Well, can you just tell me a little bit more about that? Because I think you talked about the internet retirement police and they're like, "Well, he is not retired. This doesn't count, we shouldn't listen to him." What do you mean when you said you might have been even able to do it earlier and kind of what the lived experience of retiring early is like?

Peter Adeney: Yeah. The lived experience is just like your weekends as you might expect. If you have a taste of what your weekends are currently like, that would be what early retirement will be like. If your weekends are really inactive and you're just watching sports on TV and vegging out then you are not destined for a very successful retirement, so I would suggest you probably don't even want to retire in those situations. What I found out, I was always really wishing the weekend with longer and working on stuff. I'm a carpenter mainly for my kind of passion projects, so I was working on a house and helping other people with their houses and also doing travel and taking care of stuff.