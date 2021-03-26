Why Now Is the Best Time to Max Out Your Roth IRA

Without speculating too much, there is reason to believe that tax rates now are as low as they might be for a long time. We've just passed a much-needed $1.9 trillion dollar Rescue Plan, which had the impact of increasing the national deficit, and there's already been a great deal of discussion around President Biden's upcoming tax plan, in which tax rates are expected to rise.

If you believe tax rates are slated to increase in the future, a Roth contribution today makes a lot of sense. By making a Roth contribution, you're voluntarily agreeing to pay today's tax rate in exchange for never having to pay tax on the same money ever again. I'm not one to read the tea leaves, but this exchange, on its face, seems like a very good deal.

Not much downside

Let's say you deposit post-tax money in a Roth IRA this year, and it turns out that tax rates rise in future years. Great job! You've made a solid financial decision, and you'll have avoided paying tax at higher rates down the line.

In an intermediate scenario, let's say tax rates stay the same. Agreeing to pay tax at today's rates would be neutral; you'd be completely indifferent to tax now as opposed to tax later.