Why Omega Healthcare Investors is a Retiree's Dream Stock

In addition to those long-term trends, Omega Healthcare Investors just survived what has to have been one of the toughest years in a long time for its industry. After all, the COVID-19 pandemic hit nursing home residents and staffs particularly hard. That the company managed to maintain its dividend throughout the pandemic is a testament to its underlying financial strength today.

Especially since vaccines have become commonplace, Omega Healthcare Investors has reported a significant drop off in the COVID-19 cases at its facilities. That strongly suggests that the worst may very well be behind it from the pandemic. It also should start the process of people feeling more comfortable in and around nursing homes, which bodes well for its road to normalcy and recovery.

About its financials

Omega Healthcare Investors has a decent history of paying and increasing its dividend. While it maintained -- rather than increase -- that payment throughout the pandemic, only around 24% of that dividend was a return of capital during 2020, up only slightly from the 22% in 2019. That suggests that its cash generation remained remarkably solid even as it was dealing with the worst of the pandemic.