Why Options Investors Should Avoid Meme Stocks

Bowman: One thing we want to make, at least for Foolish style investing. I have been known to play a slot machine, I don't do that with my investment money. There's recreation and then there's what you're putting toward the future with some thought into it. I think that a lot of what were seeing, certainly with the meme stocks, we've stressed this all over the place, is people are just maybe being bored, who knows what. They like the ups and downs, they like to ride the ups and downs. Don't do that with options because as Jim is saying, they're derivatives. Everything you do will be multiplied either maybe, possibly, you'll become the meme stock millionaire, probably not. [laughs] Probably you're going to be walking away going, "Oh my God, this is 100 times more." Every option for those watching who don't happen to know this, every option you buy controls 100 shares of stock. If you're out there playing with a lot of leverage, there's a lot of danger you can get yourself into.