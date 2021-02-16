Why Paying Off Undergraduate Loans Before Grad School Could Be a Mistake

You Could Opt for a Tuition Payment Plan

If you continue working while in grad school, or otherwise need help making college costs more affordable, you could choose to pay using a tuition installment plan. Schools generally charge a small fee for setting up the payment plan, which may require either monthly or quarterly installments. Contact your college to find out their tuition plan arrangement terms including payment frequency and fees charged.

This strategy could help make grad school more accessible if you have undergraduate loans and don’t plan to pay those off first.

Your Workplace Might Help Pay for Tuition

It’s not uncommon, if you plan on staying with the same company after grad school, for your employer to help pay for your continued education. Employers hope that the education you receive will both improve your performance and help you grow with the company.