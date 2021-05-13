Why Retirees Are Losing Ground on Social Security

During that same time period, 65% of retirees indicated their monthly household expenses increased by $80 or more -- including 40% of retirees who said their spending went up to $120 or more per month.

You don't need to do a lot of complicated math to figure out that if expenses rise by $80 or more, but seniors get just $15 more in their monthly checks, this is going to pose problems.

Why are retirees losing ground?

The reason that COLAs aren't keeping pace with the cost increases that seniors are experiencing is because of the method used to calculate these periodic raises.

Social Security's annual raise is determined by changes to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). The spending habits of this group don't mirror the actual spending retirees do. And the areas where seniors devote most of their income -- housing and healthcare -- have seen prices rise much faster than inflation.

Although there have been some efforts to change the formula to a different price index designed to more closely mirror spending among the elderly, this is politically difficult. And it would only serve to make Social Security benefits costlier at a time when there are already concerns about its long-term financial viability.