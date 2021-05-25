Why Should You Use Options in Investing?

Gillies: Yeah, you want one of two things to happen. Your thesis is not going to rocket it to the moon. A lot of the big growthy names that you'll see, then the play thing. They were really popular about four or five months ago and are lowest popular right now, but might be popular again in a couple of months, some of the really big growthy names. Don't do covered calls on those, throw them out.

Gillies: [LAUGHTER] But like Apple, because you want one or two things to happen because in theory, when you set up a covered call, you were supposed to be willing to sell your shares at the strike price. Ellen, by doing this in theory, you are saying, yes, Tim Cook, I'm fine selling your fine company for $145 a share by the 3rd Friday of August. But in reality, let's be honest here, there is the theory and there's the reality. Reality is you probably don't want to sell. The reality is if let's say the stock goes to 150, you're probably going to go, "I'm a little bummed than I'm going to." But the good news is if the stock doesn't rocket, going above the strike price is fine, we can work with that. What you want to avoid is the rocket. Assuming we've avoided the rocket by picking Apple as a smart, intelligent first choice tier. The next thing to realize is that you have, and I'm sorry, I'm going to make the same fun you did. You have options as August approaches.