Why Squeezing iShares Silver Trust Is Doomed to Fail

Specifically, the terms of the iShares Silver Trust allow authorized participants to issue or redeem large blocks of shares, known as baskets. To create a basket of 50,000 shares, an authorized participant merely has to deliver the appropriate amount of silver -- currently, about 46,450 ounces. Similarly, an authorized participant can deliver 50,000 shares to the trust and demand to receive the same corresponding amount of silver bullion in exchange.

This mechanism prevents shares of iShares Silver Trust from climbing too far above or below the corresponding value of silver bullion. For instance, say that investors tried to squeeze short-sellers by purchasing large amounts of iShares Silver Trust shares. The price would rise, eventually exceeding the value of the underlying silver bullion corresponding to those shares.

Authorized participants could make a risk-free arbitrage profit by purchasing silver bullion on the open market and delivering it to the trust in exchange for shares. It could then sell those shares at their higher price, which would be more than it paid for the silver bullion.

Moreover, if short-sellers needed to cover their positions, they could work with authorized participants to create new shares. Once those new shares were in place, the short-sellers could deliver them to their lenders in satisfaction of their obligations.