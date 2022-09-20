 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Go Up

The stock market seems to have all its focus on the Federal Reserve today, which seems crazy if you're investing in individual stocks. But there's some logic to the Fed focus when you understand how interest rates affect asset values. This video goes through a simple model that shows how higher interest rates can dramatically lower the value of financial assets like stocks and bonds.

