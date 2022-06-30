Why the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit Is a Fantasy

The maximum monthly Social Security check in 2022 is $4,194. Obviously, since this is the highest possible benefit, not everyone gets this much money -- and most people receive much less. In fact, getting a monthly payment anywhere near $4,194 is a fantasy for the majority of Americans.

There are two things you'd need to do -- both of which are really hard to accomplish -- in order to receive such a large Social Security payment. The impossibility of these tasks for many people means the $4,914 benefit is almost assuredly out of reach. Here's what they are.

Earn a very high salary for a very long time

The first reason you probably aren't getting a $4,194 monthly Social Security check is because it's really hard to earn the salary needed to score such a big payment.

Social Security's benefits formula calculates a retiree's monthly income based on a percentage of their average wage over their 35 highest-earning years. But there's an annual limit on the amount of money included. It's called the wage base limit. The purpose of it is to make sure people who earn a ton of money don't get huge benefits. If you earn more than the wage base limit, you won't pay any Social Security tax on the excess -- and any income above the limit won't count in your Social Security benefits formula.

This "wage base limit" is the reason there is the maximum benefit in the first place. The largest possible benefit goes only to people who earn at least the wage base limit for 35 years. So your income would have to be so high over most of your career that you meet or exceed the maximum income Social Security counts in its benefits calculation.

The wage base limit, unsurprisingly, is well above what most people earn because the entire purpose of it is to stop rich people from getting really huge benefits. In 2022, the limit is $147,000. Each year it is adjusted so it keeps pace with wage growth. If you don't earn the inflation-adjusted equivalent of this amount every year for 35 years, you cannot possibly get the max $4,194 Social Security check.

Put off a claim for Social Security until well into the traditional retirement years

The second reason you most likely aren't going to get $4,194 per month from Social Security is that you are probably not going to wait long enough to claim your benefits.

Social Security benefits are calculated using the benefits formula mentioned above, but your age when you get your first check also affects them. If your earnings happen to equal or exceed the wage base limit for 35 years or more, you have the potential to max out your benefits. But you'll need to increase them as much as possible by earning delayed retirement credits that become available only if you claim Social Security after your full retirement age.

Full retirement age is between 66 and four months and 67. That's already well after you become eligible for benefits at age 62. And you're going to have to wait beyond that time -- until age 70 when you stop earning delayed retirement credits -- if you want the biggest monthly payment available. Since most people retire long before then and need Social Security to help cover their costs, chances are good you won't be able to wait.

If you have even one year in the 35 years included in your benefit formula that is below the wage base limit, or if you claim Social Security even a month ahead of your 70th birthday, the $4,194 benefit is off the table. Since you'll probably not max out your income for most or all of your 35-year career and will most likely start Social Security checks well before 70, you can forget about getting such a large check -- unless you're in the very small minority of people who manage to pull it off.

