Why the "Experts" Are Wrong About Stock Picking

Even if someone doesn't want to pick individual stocks, ETFs can help target some high-growth sectors. For example, analysts expect the global cannabis market to grow by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% and be worth more than $90 billion by 2026.

Meanwhile, the telehealth sector is growing at a CAGR of more than 37%, and 5G could be among the hottest sectors, growing at a rate of over 70%. Focusing on these segments rather than on the entire market is one way investors can potentially outperform the S&P 500.

Should you pick your own stocks?

If you just want to buy and forget or don't feel comfortable picking investments on your own, then you are probably better off just investing in an index fund or a broad ETF that covers many different sectors. However, you shouldn't let the "experts" dissuade you from picking stocks because fund managers and financial advisors will have an incentive in making you believe that you need them to earn a good return.

While that may have been true decades ago, it's no longer the case now. As long as you are doing your own due diligence and not looking for high-risk stocks to gamble on, then beating the market is certainly doable.

