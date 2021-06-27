Why the Solo 401(k) Could Be the Unsung Hero of the 2020s

The issue with this is that it will make future backdoor Roth IRA contributions more complicated and costly. Recall that a backdoor Roth IRA contribution involves making a contribution to a traditional IRA and then converting it to a Roth IRA without paying any tax. This allows for indefinite tax-free growth.

If you roll an old 401(k) into a pre-tax IRA, you'll run into issues if you ever try to move forward with a backdoor Roth IRA contribution. This is because of the lesser-known "pro-rata" rule, which considers all of your pre-tax IRA assets when you convert money from traditional to Roth IRAs. As a result of the rule, you'll pay some amount of tax when you convert any pre-tax IRA money to Roth.

Simply put, utilizing a solo 401(k) allows you to house your old pre-tax IRAs and act as a repository for new retirement savings, all while preserving the backdoor Roth IRA process. From another angle, a solo 401(k) can help keep your pre-tax IRA balances at zero, paving the way for maximum flexibility in savings going forward.

More control in your hands