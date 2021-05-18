Why This Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Won't Help You Beat the Market

In 2008, Warren Buffett put up a challenge for the hedge fund industry, offering $1 million to any hedge fund that believed it could best an S&P 500 index fund over 10 years. Protégé Partners, LLC took up the challenge -- and lost by a mile.

Part of the issue is that actively managed funds' high fees eat into their profits. So in order to be a better investment than index funds, actively managed funds can't just beat the market. They have to beat it by a large enough margin that investors still earn a better return even after the fund fees are taken out. It's difficult to do, which is why index funds are usually the safer bet for most people.

Is the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right for you?

Only you can decide if the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a good fit for your portfolio, but if you're interested in an investment you can set and forget, S&P 500 index funds are one of your best options. The diversification they provide, along with their strong performance over time and their low fees, make them well suited to beginning and experienced investors alike.