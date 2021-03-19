Why Uncle Sam Is Keeping My Refund

As long as you meet any one of those tests through timely estimated payments or withholdings, you're covered by safe harbor. You will still have to file and true up the remainder of what you owe by the filing deadline, but you won't owe any underpayment penalties if you hit one of those three rules and true up the rest on time.

The key challenge with the first two rules is that you need to have a decent estimate of what you'll owe for the year in order to meet either of those two tests. If your income is variable and contingent on the whims of the market, that can be a difficult task. For that third rule, however, you know in advance exactly how much you need to send in if you want to be considered covered by the safe harbor.

Predicting the future is hard

Because it's the only one that's knowable in advance, that third safe harbor rule is the one I target for our tax planning early in the calendar year. As the year progresses, I can adjust as reality sets in, but by starting out there, I don't have to make changes throughout the year and at least have a known target to shoot for.