Why Valuation Matters in Options Investing

Ellen Bowman: It goes back to what I was saying about wanting to layer these strategies on top of companies that I already know and understand. Tell me why you start with doing the math as though you were investing long and then turn to Options from there.

Jim Gillies: In my view, what I always brought to the service, what Jeff brought to the service, what Jim Mueller brings to the service is, look, Options are derivatives. That could be scary, and of course, we've all heard Warren Buffett talk about derivatives are weapons of financial mass destruction. They can be. I mentioned my personal experience with a friend who wasn't mass destruction, but it was unpleasant for her, and I imagine for her husband at some point.

But no, they're derivatives. They derive their value from something else. The something else being the underlying stock. In this stunning step of logic, we always thought, if their value derived from something else maybe you should pay attention to that something else. [laughs]