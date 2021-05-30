Why Warren Buffett Picked the S&P 500 to Win the Investing Race

Although S&P 500 index funds are relatively safe investments, you can still potentially make a lot of money.

The key to getting rich with the S&P 500 is to give your money as much time as possible to grow. Ideally, you'll have started saving early in life and can continue investing consistently for several decades. But if you're off to a late start, it's still important to start investing now instead of putting it off.

Let's say you're investing $300 per month in S&P 500 index funds, and you're earning a 10% average annual rate of return. Here's approximately how much you'd accumulate over time, depending on how many years you have left to save:

Number of Years to Save Total Savings 5 $22,000 10 $57,000 20 $206,000 30 $592,000 40 $1,593,000

Given enough time, it's possible to become a millionaire by investing in S&P 500 index funds. But even if you don't have 40 years left to save, you can still make a substantial amount of money.