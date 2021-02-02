Why Warren Buffett Will Never Get Short-Squeezed, in His Own Words

Buffett's response to those questions should resonate well with those watching what's happening to short-sellers currently. "Everything we've ever thought about shorting worked out eventually," Buffett said at the 2001 Berkshire shareholder meeting. "But it's very painful. It's a whole lot easier to make money on the long side. You can't make big money shorting because the risk of big losses means you can't make big bets." Meanwhile, Buffett warned, "It's ruined a lot of people. You can go broke doing it."

Vice-Chairman Charlie Munger put it in more colloquial terms. "Being short and seeing a promoter take the stock up is very irritating. It's not worth it to have that much irritation in your life."

"Playing on human nature"

You'd think that when a stock is in an obvious bubble, it'd be a logical candidate to sell short. But Buffett warns that stock prices can just keep going up and up, seemingly defying all logic and common sense.

"A bubble plays on human nature," Buffett said in 2002. "Nobody knows when it's going to pop, or how high it will go before it pops."