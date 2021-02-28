Why Watsco Is a Retiree's Dream Stock

Dividend income

Watsco pays a 2.9% dividend yield, which is respectable by today's standards and viable with respect to the 4% rule . Investors might be nervous to see the 108% payout ratio , meaning the company paid out more in dividends than it made in profits last year. That's obviously not sustainable over the long term.

However, this isn't so worrisome upon further inspection. Watsco reported free cash flow of $350 million in 2020, by the most conservative calculation method. Distributions to shareholders were $266 million, about 76% of the cash the company produced for the full year. As a business that doesn't need to invest heavily in equipment or tech to maintain its position, that's not an alarming number. Moreover, if earnings forecasts are accurate, then the current dividend would fall to around 65% of free cash flow in two years. The current high payout ratio is a risk to keep an eye on, but I think the dividend is secure when we look at context.