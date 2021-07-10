Why We're Claiming Social Security at 62, 67, or 70

Age 67 is my full retirement age (FRA), and it's also the FRA for anyone born in 1960 or later. By claiming benefits at your FRA, you'll receive the full benefit amount you're entitled to based on your earnings history throughout your career.

I'm choosing to claim benefits at age 67 because it's a happy medium between claiming early and delaying benefits.

When you claim Social Security before your FRA, your monthly checks will be reduced by up to 30%. That reduction is permanent, too, so your benefits won't increase once you reach your FRA. If you were to delay benefits, you'd earn larger payments each month, but you may also need to work for several more years. For some people, putting off retirement until age 70 simply isn't realistic.

Personally, I would rather spend more years in retirement in exchange for slightly smaller checks. By claiming at age 67, I will earn more in benefits each month than if I'd claimed at 62. However, I will be able to enjoy more time in retirement than if I had waited until age 70 to retire and claim benefits.