Why Winning Can Be the Worst Thing for a Beginning Options Investor

Bowman: Not necessarily what you were hoping for, sure.

Gillies: I was hoping that the stock was going to stay above 60 dollars, when it falls that far, Jim Mueller, if he's still listening will be nodding along because in 2011, of course he's Mr. Netflix, and he owns a lot of it in the past. How did that happen?

Bowman: But that's when I bought Netflix. I bought them at the Qwikster moment. They were my best investment by far. David Gardner recommended it, and I was like, "This man probably knows something about something." Anyway, Mueller had a slightly different experience.

Gillies: No, he bought and he's bought it before that too, but he had written some puts on it at about, I don't know. I think it splits subsequently, or maybe Jim will correct me if I'm wrong here, but basically, the stock fell 75, 80 percent. But he'd written puts up at the top end. Usually, when the stock falls and if you've got written put exposure, there are some things you can do to mitigate it and push out. But that's not generally the case. When a stock falls 75, 80 percent, you get to enjoy your new shares.

Bowman: Congratulations on your purchase.