Why Women Need to Save More for Retirement

While Social Security survivor benefits allow widow(er)s to keep the larger of the two benefits either partner was receiving, this could still mean a substantial loss of household income after a spouse's death. This can be especially damaging to women whose income was on par with their partners'. If each spouse was receiving $1,500 in Social Security benefits, the death of one partner would cut Social Security income fully in half. Expenses, on the other hand, aren't necessarily halved upon a death so the widow in this case would need to turn to savings to cover costs her husband's benefits previously paid for.

Since women are more likely to live for a number of years reliant only on their own income and savings without contributions from a spouse, it's imperative they have a larger nest egg to sustain them during this time.

Set your retirement savings goals and start saving early

With none of these factors likely to change anytime soon, women need to make sure they're doing what they can to protect themselves from financial struggles in retirement. That means starting to save as soon as possible and being aggressive in the amount invested.