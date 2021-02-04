Why Women’s Job Confidence Is Much Lower Than Men’s In Pandemic Economy

He explained that women’s labor force participation peaked—after decades of growth—around the year 2000. Workforce participation for women notably dropped during the Great Recession, even though job losses during that time tended to impact sectors dominated by men, like construction and manufacturing. It was only in 2015 that women started jumping back into the workforce in a substantial way—only to get knocked back out when the pandemic arrived.

Nunn, who recently co-wrote a report on mothers’ outsized rate of workforce exit during the pandemic, shared his own opinions on the economy, which don’t reflect official positions of the Federal Reserve System.

He says that a year into the pandemic, the employment rate for fathers is picking back up, according to his analysis of the Bureau of Labor Statistics Current Population Survey. And women who don’t have kids are also getting back to their pre-pandemic levels of employment. But mothers of school-age children are still stuck at home.