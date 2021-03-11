Why you might treat your third stimulus check differently

What not to do with your check

Baker believes people's biggest mistake with such windfalls is investing the money before savings goals are met. Investments are typically best for longer time horizons, and too often, new investors are tempted to make withdrawals from investment holdings when "life happens," he says.

And don't make a hasty decision or a large impulse buy, says Marguerita M. Cheng, a certified financial planner and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

"People don't need to rush and spend it," she says. There's nothing wrong with taking your time and thinking about the best way to use the money. "It's OK to have a little fun today, but also plan for your future."

For some, third check brings new possibilities

For some families, this third check may offer a couple of unique possibilities. That’s especially true for those who are in a better financial position now than they were when the first check arrived.

"This is an opportunity for them to be generous," Baker says. "They probably know some people that have been hit hard." Reaching out to neighbors with an offer of financial support — perhaps gas or grocery gift cards — may be the best use of some of the windfall.