Why You Need Travel Insurance For A Teen’s Spring Break Trip

The pandemic has made predicting possible travel problems almost impossible. While much of the world is off-limits for travel, there are still warm and sunny places welcoming visitors. If your child is going away with friends on a vacation or spring break trip, it’s essential to have the right travel insurance in place.

Why Travel Insurance for Spring Break is Important

Travel insurance can provide peace of mind while your child is away. It can reimburse you for prepaid and non-refundable money you lose due a trip cancellation or trip interruption because of illness for injury, for example, says Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson for Allianz Travel.

He notes that travel insurance can cover the extra cost of flying home early if you have to end the trip early (for reasons covered by the policy). Conversely, if the journey home is delayed, a travel plan can reimburse you for the cost of a hotel room, meals and other essentials.

“These benefits can also pay for an ambulance or medevac ride, if medically necessary, as well as hospital bills and the cost to safely transport you home,” says Durazo.

What Coverage Should You Buy?