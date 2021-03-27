Why You Owe Money to the IRS -- And How to Avoid It

If the sale of your investment asset takes place in the beginning of the year, you may forget about it by the time you actually owe tax to the IRS -- the following April. This is why it's critical to keep track of your locked-in investment gains throughout the year and budget for the reality that you'll need to pay this tax in the future.

You have a side hustle or freelance income

If you're a full- or part-time freelancer, you'll be intimately familiar (hopefully) with paying your own taxes. With no employer to withhold money on your behalf, you'll be responsible for a quarterly payment to the IRS in the form of "estimated tax." These are payments that you make on your own, directly to the federal and state agencies. Most tax programs will help calculate these payments for you, and if you aren't the DIY type when it comes to taxes, a good CPA will walk you through this process.