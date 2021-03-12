Will Buying Bitcoin Impact My Tax Return?

The IRS provided more clarity to this statement by confirming that if a Bitcoin investor simply purchased "virtual currency with real currency" in 2020, there is no requirement to answer yes to the Form 1040 question. However if you sold Bitcoin or exchanged Bitcoin for another cryptocurrency, you need to check the box according to the latest IRS virtual currency update.

As fast as the price of Bitcoin can rise or fall, the rules of the cryptocurrency tax requirements can change as well. Work with a knowledgeable tax professional or CPA, review the IRS guidance, and track your transactions to ensure that you're checking the box on all the items you need to be crypto-compliant. Knowing that you're on good terms with the IRS makes your Bitcoin investing journey more rewarding.