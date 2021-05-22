Will Dogecoin Help You Retire?

Dogecoin wasn't created with any practical use in mind and there isn't anything significant to differentiate it from the thousands of other altcoins available today. There's also no limit on how many Dogecoins can be mined, and as more become available, the ones that already exist will become less valuable. None of that bodes well for its long-term performance.

Safer ways to cash in on the cryptocurrency craze

Rather than investing your retirement savings in Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrency directly, consider investing some of your money in cryptocurrency stocks instead. These are stocks of companies that stand to benefit from widespread cryptocurrency adoption. But they're also strong businesses in their own right, so even if cryptocurrency doesn't ever hit the mainstream, you could still profit from investing in them.

You could also invest some money directly in cryptocurrency if you have cash to spare and don't mind taking on a lot of risk. But you should keep this money separate from your retirement savings and focus on building your retirement savings first.