Will I Get a Stimulus Check If I Owe Taxes?

That's a huge reason why everyone wants to get their hands on this extra money. You are not required to share any of your proceeds with the IRS.

But receiving this money gets a bit tricky. In many cases, the IRS used 2018 tax returns to calculate eligibility for the first round of stimulus checks. If a taxpayer had already filed 2019 tax returns before the first round of checks were distributed last year, the IRS used 2019 income to calculate eligibility and payment amount.

What happens when you owe taxes?

Typically, any refund that you receive on your tax return is snatched away to pay down federal and state debts. Let's say you have outstanding student loans, state taxes, or child support payments that you've tried to ignore. The IRS will garnish any tax refund amounts you receive to offset those past-due tax bills.

But it doesn't quite work this way with stimulus. Because stimulus money is designed to boost the economy and give a lifeline to those in need, the IRS will still send you a check even if you have outstanding debts. You won't be denied a stimulus check just because you're behind on your tax bills. If you choose to, you can use always use your stimulus check to pay down tax debts. That makes sense if your basic needs are already taken care of.