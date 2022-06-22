Will interest rates go up again? What to do if you are a homebuyer

If you are still in the market to buy a house, you probably know interest rates are increasing sharply.
Host Teri Barr is talking with Kate Wood, a Mortgage Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how we got here and why it's important.
Kate also discusses what could happen next, and if you still want to buy a home, she has a few ideas to consider when you lock in your rate
Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kate:
More from Kate at NerdWallet:
People are also reading…
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.