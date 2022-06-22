 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Will interest rates go up again? What to do if you are a homebuyer

  • Updated
  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

If you are still in the market to buy a house, you probably know interest rates are increasing sharply.

Host Teri Barr is talking with Kate Wood, a Mortgage Expert with NerdWallet, to learn how we got here and why it's important.

Kate also discusses what could happen next, and if you still want to buy a home, she has a few ideas to consider when you lock in your rate

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Previous Pennywise episodes featuring Kate:

More from Kate at NerdWallet:

People are also reading…

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News