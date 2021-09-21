Will Saving in an IRA Alone Shortchange You in Retirement?

If you have no choice but to keep your money in an IRA, you may be concerned that you'll end up shy of your goals once retirement rolls around. But actually, you may be surprised at how much wealth an IRA allows you to build.

Making the most of your IRA

If you only save in your IRA for a handful of years and you invest your savings conservatively, then yes, you may end up short on retirement income by the time your career wraps up. But if you save in an IRA for many years and invest your money wisely, you may end up with enough money to retire a millionaire.

No, that isn't a typo. Let's say you begin maxing out an IRA at the age of 25 and keep doing so until the age of 65. Let's also assume that this year's contribution limits don't change at all over time (that's unlikely to happen, but for the sake of simplicity, we'll go with that).

Finally, let's assume you invest your IRA heavily in stocks. If so, you might easily enjoy an average annual 8% return over 40 years, since that's a few percentage points below the stock market's average.