Will Social Security Change the Way it Calculates Raises? Here's Why It Should

Take gasoline, for example. If you don't work full-time anymore, it's fair to bet that, generally speaking, fuel will be a more minor expense for you than it is for the average worker with a daily commute. But each year, the price of gasoline plays a big role in determining whether seniors wind up with a COLA, and how large that COLA is, even though gas is not something retirees typically spend a lot on.

By contrast, older people tend to need more healthcare than the average working-age American. But as a factor in the CPI-W, medical costs are underweighted relative to how much of their money seniors spend on them.

So what's the solution? The most obvious one boils down to using a more appropriate index to calculate COLAs -- the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E).

Between 1982 and 2011, the CPI-W grew at an annual average rate of 2.9%, whereas the CPI-E grew at a rate of 3.1%. Now, that spread may not seem all that substantial. But those small annual differences add up over the years. Seniors today would be receiving appreciably larger monthly checks if the CPI-E had been used to determine what Social Security's annual COLAs looked like.