Will the Fed Raise Interest Rates in 2021?

Hall: Danny Vena, what do you think here?

Danny Vena: I think maybe folks are underestimating just how long it's going to take for the economy to recover. There are a lot of underlying issues right now. There have been a lot of small businesses in the United States -- that underpin the U.S. economy -- a lot of small businesses have gone out of business.

I agree there's a lot of pent-up demand out there. People are going to want to get out, are going to want to spend money. They're going to want to travel, they're going to want to do a lot of things. But the Fed signaled that they're not going to raise rates until "well after the economy has recovered." I don't think the economy is going to be recovered this year. I think some time in 2022 is the earliest that I would expect to see it. Maybe the earliest at halfway through 2022 and maybe later.