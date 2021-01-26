Will The IPO Market Stay Active Throughout 2021?

Brian Feroldi: The thing that I'm going to be keeping a close eye on, especially in the first half of the year is really the IPO market. We have seen so many companies come public by the traditional way, as well as through SPACs. Their stocks are just going bananas as soon as they come. Here's a great resource for everyone to bookmark, it's called IPOScoop. This is just basically a list of the last 100 IPOs that came out. The ticker and then the offering price, and then what happened to the stock price essentially the first day. Look at this, a firm which I think we're going to deep dive into on Industry Focus tomorrow, 100% return in one day, 75% return, 140% return, 70% return. It's not hard to go back in time and just see these enormous one day pops. Oh, my gosh, 490%? Talk about a bad job pricing. Excuse me. [laughs] That's the total return since the first day pop. I was not an investor at the end of the DotCom craze and like 9899, but one of my big takeaways from listening to Jim Cramer was he basically said, in the year 2000-ish, deals were still coming like crazy, and it was a sign of the top that instead of stocks coming public and then their price immediately jumping, nothing happened after they came public, or in some cases, their prices actually fell. Will that repeat itself in 2021? I don't know, but I do know that a whole bunch of companies are rushing to come public right now, which makes complete sense given the valuations that they're garnering. Just take Roblox as an example. Roblox is planning on coming public in December at an $8 billion dollar valuation, and they just raised the money in the private markets, like $20 billion or $30 billion, or some huge number. That's like a 4X valuation increase in the matter of a month. How long can that go on for? I don't know and I don't see what's going to necessarily stop it, but I'm going to be looking at the IPO markets and tracking to see, are investors still bidding these things up as soon as they come public? Is there still an enormous flow of deals coming public? If that was to slow or stop, that might be something that gives me pause. That's something I'm going to be definitely watching.