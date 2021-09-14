Will the Stock Market Crash in 2021? 3 Things to Know

Since 1928, the S&P 500 -- one of the major benchmarks of stock market performance -- has experienced more than 50 downturns in which the market fell by 10% or more, according to data from consulting firm Yardeni Research. Of those downturns, 21 could be classified as crashes or bear markets.

The stock market is cyclical, and market downturns can actually be healthy. Stock prices can't keep climbing forever, so regular dips are normal and happen quite frequently.

2. The market has a long history of recovering from falls

It may not be too reassuring to know that market crashes can happen regularly, but the good news is that it's also very likely the market will recover. Of all the crashes and corrections the market has experienced over the years, there has never been a single instance in which it didn't bounce back eventually.