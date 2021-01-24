Will There Be IRS Delays in 2021?

The IRS pushed back the April 15 due date last year because the coronavirus outbreak began in earnest in March, just weeks before returns had to be submitted. It was an unexpected emergency that no one was prepared to handle.

Since the pandemic will have been going on for more than a year before the April 15, 2021 deadline for submitting your 2020 taxes, no one can claim to have been caught off guard by it this year. Most individuals and businesses have already adapted to what passes for a new normal, so there's no immediate emergency that would prompt the IRS to automatically push back the tax deadline for everyone.

Of course, it's possible things could still change between now and April 15. With new strains of COVID-19 starting to develop, a worsening pandemic is possible. If unexpected events cause a new emergency situation beyond the current status quo, the IRS certainly could react by delaying the deadline since it's established a precedent for doing so.

This doesn't mean there won't be a delay in processing your return