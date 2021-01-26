Will There Be Relief for Private Student Loan Borrowers?

“I think the moment to help those borrowers unfortunately has sort of passed,” Mayotte says, though she adds that she’s not hearing from troubled private loan borrowers any more often than usual.

That doesn’t mean private student loan borrowers aren’t now facing headwinds or hoping for some kind of relief. But federal loans fall under the purview of the federal government, and any relief there affects far more borrowers.

That’s why Robert Kelchen, associate professor of higher education at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, says federal student loan forgiveness stands a better chance of happening. He says private student loan debt forgiveness is “a possibility,” but unlikely.

“Most people with private student debt also have federal student debt, so [private loan borrowers] probably wouldn’t get anything forgiven,” Kelchen says.

One change that might help: bankruptcy reform