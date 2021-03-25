Will You Really Run Out of Money in Retirement?

Some who could spend more don’t

However, the researchers also found that many of the households that had enough money were spending as if they did not. In fact, 29% of the best-funded households actually had more wealth 10 years into retirement.

That resonates with financial planners, who say they often have clients who spend less — sometimes much less — than their wealth would support. Some want to leave inheritances for their kids or guard against financial shocks, such as long-term care. In other cases, they’re just more comfortable continuing old habits.

“If you are in the habit of being frugal, you tend to remain that way,” says certified financial planner Dana Anspach of Scottsdale, Arizona.

People can take frugality too far, though, if fear keeps them from getting the most out of their retirements, Blanchett says.

“You might end up not spending enough money when you could enjoy it more,” he says.

A little planning can go a long way