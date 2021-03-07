Will Your Monthly Social Security Payment Be Enough?

If you can't save this much, one of the ways you can make more money while retired is through part-time work. Depending on your lifestyle, you could need around 80% of your pre-retirement income after you've stopped working. On average, Social Security will replace about 40% of your income, so you would only need to replace the other 40%. You can also work on reducing your expenses before you retire so that you need less money overall.

Inflation

Inflation has grown at an average rate of 1.884% each year over the last 10 years, making the goods and services that you buy more expensive each year. Using this rate of inflation, if you grew your portfolio to $1,000,000 and withdrew 4%, or $40,000, in year 1, in year 2 you'll need $40,753. By year 10 you would need $47,316, and by year 20 that amount would increase to $57,026. It is because of this that you may need to keep investing throughout your entire retirement, and earning an average rate of return that is higher than the amount that you're withdrawing plus inflation.