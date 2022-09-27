 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will Your Social Security Benefit Be Taxable?

Did you know that, depending on your total income, as much as 85% of your Social Security benefit can be considered taxable income? In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the IRS rules and what they might mean for your retirement income.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

 

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

