Will Your Social Security Benefit Fall Short of the $3,895 Monthly Maximum?

Most people don't earn income at the wage base limit or above it, as this table from the Social Security Administration shows.

Only about 6% of workers each year earn the maximum wage that counts toward Social Security. And, even if you're lucky enough to do that during 2021, or during several years throughout your career, there's another catch. Your AIME that determines your benefits is based on your 35 highest-earning years.

That means if you want to earn the maximum Social Security benefit, you would need to be among that elusive 6% of workers earning the taxable maximum for a full 35 years. If you only pulled off those earnings for 34 or 33 years, some years of lower earnings would be factored in when your average wage is determined -- and you'd fail to earn the maximum possible benefit.

Finally, there's one more requirement you'd have to fulfill to get the absolute maximum benefit. You'd have to wait until age 70 to start your retirement checks, which most people don't do.

What can you expect your benefits to be?