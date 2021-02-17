Win A Bidding War: How To Get The House You Want

A backup bid is never a bad idea. There are many reasons why a home sale can fall through, and unless the winning bidder removes all contingencies and is a cash-only buyer, you have a chance.

You might not be the only one with a backup bid, but your real estate agent should be able to help you figure out what you’re up against. If the seller is accepting backup bids, you might find that your improved bid is better than the one the seller accepted. It’s possible the seller might even be able to kick out the current bid and take yours.