Win Big in the Stock Market by Preparing to Fail. All the Best Investors Do.

How to come out ahead

So if the best investors and the well-schooled professionals on Wall Street fail many times, do you stand a chance of building wealth with stocks yourself? You sure do. There are things you can do to reduce your risks, such as:

spreading your dollars across a diverse group of carefully chosen investments. (In other words, don't put too many eggs in one basket.)

learning from your mistakes throughout your financial life, so that you don't repeat them.

reading and learning about businesses and investing throughout your financial life, so that you can avoid making mistakes others have made.

Meanwhile, if you don't think you can outperform the overall stock market when investing in individual stocks or actively managed mutual funds (or you don't want to bother trying), just stick with index funds. There's no shame or surrender in that -- it's a very reasonable and effective way to build long-term wealth.