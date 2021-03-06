Women Are Less Likely Than Men to Be Millionaires, but You Can Change That

The difference in wages adds up over time. A study commissioned by Merrill Lynch shows that the cumulative lifetime earnings gap between men and women is $1,055,000 at retirement age.

The majority of women have never negotiated their pay, but those who do still have a hard time getting it, according to multiple studies. That said, women have to become fierce negotiators and be willing to go where they are valued. A pay boost will give women a chance to save more, plan for retirement, and hit the $1 million mark sooner.

Basic steps to move from wages to wealth

Although more money is a plus, it doesn't move the needle unless you put that extra money to work and are intentional about how you allocate it.

First, you want to create a financial plan or work with someone who can help you do it. Studies have repeatedly shown that those who write down their goals have a better chance of achieving them. If your goal is to become a millionaire, write it down and track your progress.