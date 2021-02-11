Women Worry More Than Men About Senior Healthcare Costs, Data Shows

Women are also more likely to live longer than men, and as such, absorb more years of healthcare expenses. Since many married women outlive their spouses, they often have no choice but to fall back on long-term care later in life, which is another tremendously burdensome expense.

How to cover future healthcare costs

While healthcare expenses may be more of a concern for women than men, everyone must take steps to cover medical care during retirement. If you're still working, there are a couple of ways to do this.

First, increase your retirement plan savings rate. Even small changes will go a long way. Adding $100 extra a month to your IRA or 401(k) over 20 years, for example, will boost your balance by nearly $50,000 if your investments deliver an average annual return of 7% (which is a reasonable return for a retirement plan heavily invested in stocks).