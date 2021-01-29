Worked From Home in 2020? Don't Assume You'll Get a Tax Deduction From It

If you're a salaried employee, however, then all of those deductions are off the table, even if you worked from home for the majority of 2020. Prior to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, salaried workers could claim some work-from-home expenses thanks to the miscellaneous itemized deduction, but that deduction no longer exists. If you're not self-employed, you're out of luck.

Other tax breaks you can claim

While working remotely as a salaried employee won't give you access to the home office deduction or other write-offs that self-employed individuals are privy to, you can still lower your 2020 taxes in other ways. First, if you didn't max out your IRA contribution for 2020, you have until this year's April 15 filing deadline to sneak more money into your retirement plan. As long as you put that money into a traditional IRA, not a Roth, it will reduce the amount of wages the IRS can tax you on. For 2020, IRA contributions maxed out at $6,000 for savers under 50 and $7,000 for those 50 and over.