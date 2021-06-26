Workers Think $1.9 Million Is the Magic Retirement Savings Number. Are They Right?

The amount of money you end up needing as a senior will hinge on certain factors:

Your wages during your working years. The percentage of your salary you're hoping to replace as a senior. Where you plan to live in retirement. The retirement lifestyle you plan to lead.

If you spend the last 20 years of your career earning a six-figure salary, and you effectively want the same annual income during retirement, then yes, you may need to aim to sock away $1.9 million, or something in that vicinity.

Similarly, if you plan to lead a lavish lifestyle in retirement -- one that has you traveling extensively, spending your afternoons at the country club, and living it up in an expensive city -- then you may need a $1.9 million nest egg to achieve those goals.

But what if your retirement plans are a lot more modest? What if you know that you'll be happy living in a modest cottage in the woods or in an inexpensive suburb? And what if you plan to spend most of your newfound free time bonding with your grandchildren, gardening, volunteering, and taking inexpensive day trips when you can? If that's the case, then you may not need anything close to $1.9 million for retirement.