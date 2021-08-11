Workers Think They'll Need $500,000 to Retire Comfortably. Are They Right?

That said, while Gen Xers and Gen Zers think they'll be set with $500,000, baby boomers think they'll need a median $750,000 for a comfortable retirement. And millennials are confident they'll get by with a median $300,000.

How much money will you need in retirement?

No matter what generation you fall into, you may agree that $500,000 is a smart retirement savings target. Or you may feel differently. And there's no right or wrong answer.

In fact, rather than following the opinions of the masses (or, in this case, the several thousand people Transamerica surveyed), a better bet is to ask yourself these questions to determine how much savings you should aim to retire with.

1. What will my monthly Social Security benefit amount to, and can I raise it?