Worried About a Market Downturn? Buy This Forever Stock.

All stock market investors should expect volatility. The stock market has always gone up over time, but not in a straight line. Over the 50 years from 1970 to 2020, there were at least 28 stock market crashes or corrections. Crashes don't matter that much if you're a long-term investor. Yes, they can sometimes get worse when many investors panic and sell stocks, but such folks often end up buying high and selling low -- i.e., doing the opposite of what you should do if you want to make money in stocks.

Remember that if a holding of yours drops now and then along with the overall stock market, there's probably little that has changed about the business or its future prospects. If it's just as promising as it was before the market decline, just hang on. Those who make big money in great stocks usually do so over long periods, hanging on through ups and downs.

Consider this forever stock: Costco