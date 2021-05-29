Worried About a Stock Market Crash? 4 Ways to Be Ready

You'll likely find that focusing on the opportunity is a game-changer emotionally. Instead of waiting anxiously for your assets to lose value, you can anticipate how strong your portfolio will be on the other side. You might even feel a twang of disappointment if the market finds its footing and returns to growth.

Ready for anything

The market crashes sometimes, and there's no headgear to protect you. Accepting those facts as unavoidable is a big step in readying yourself for whatever happens next. If you are eager to take action too, add to your cash stores and then review and rebalance your portfolio.

You can also put some energy into window shopping for stocks. That way, if there is a crash, you'll be ready to take advantage.

