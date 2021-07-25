Worried About a Stock Market Crash? 4 Ways to Be Ready

A key reason is this: if you can buy a company for a reasonable or even cheap price based on its ability to generate cold hard cash, why would you sell just because the market is panicking? Indeed, a discounted cash flow analysis or other fundamentals-based valuation technique can help the savviest investors know why it's OK to buy more shares even as the market is collapsing.

Beyond that, understanding what a company is really worth can help you prepare for a crash. If a stock you own has risen to the point where there is absolutely no financial justification for its market price, it might be a good candidate to sell to raise the cash you need.

No. 3: Have a shopping list of companies you want to buy

Even the best investors can feel overwhelmed as the market moves swiftly and strongly against them. That's where having a plan for what you'd like to buy -- and at what price -- can come in handy. With a list of great companies and a reasonable valuation estimate for each of them, a market crash can turn into an incredible buying opportunity to buy their stocks while they're on sale.